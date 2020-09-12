OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 232 new cases reported across Ontario.

The figures come from OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily.

According to OPH, there have been 3,227 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. 267 Ottawa residents have died of COVID-19.

There are 10 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with two people in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at figures of COVID-19 from other health units in eastern Ontario, based on data from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case (209 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case (115 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases (365 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case (37 cases total)

The Quebec government reported eight new cases in the Outaouais region, for a total of 963 since the pandemic began. 34 residents of the Outaouais have died.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose to its highest level since July 31 in Saturday's report.

Ottawa Public Health is aware of 268 active cases of COVID-19, 13 more than what was reported on Friday.

The number of resolved cases rose by 14 to 2,692, or 83.4 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.



CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (135 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (249 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Ten new cases (572 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (431 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (404 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (418 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (303 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (215 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (292 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (207 cases total)

Unknown: One new case (1 case total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 20 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Six new outbreaks were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Saturday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Aug. 20) Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) [NEW] Beacon Learning Centre Centre d'accueil Champlain (NEW) Centrepointe Home-based Childcare Cumberland Hub Daycare (NEW) Fairfield (NEW) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Global Childcare Services - Trillium (NEW) Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark (NEW) Portobello Manor St. Patrick's Home (NEW) West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.