OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says a COVID-19 outbreak at Carleton Lodge has ended.

In a memo sent late Tuesday afternoon, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said there had been no new reported cases at the City-run facility in two weeks.

"There are currently no outbreaks in any of the four City of Ottawa homes," Gray said. "An outbreak at Garry J. Armstrong home was resolved on June 26, and an earlier outbreak at Centre d’accueil Champlain was lifted on May 13. Both of these homes had positive cases among staff only, with no positive resident cases. An outbreak at the Peter D. Clark Centre, which affected both residents and staff, ended in early July."

The outbreak at Carleton Lodge, which began July 26, affected two staff members.

Indoor and outdoor visits between residents of Carleton Lodge and their families will resume.

The Carleton Lodge outbreak remains active on Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard page, but it frequently takes a day or two for outbreaks that have ended to be added to the dashboard. The dashboard information is updated every day at 12:30 p.m. with information that is accurate as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Gray said COVID-19 prevention measures at Carleton Lodge continue.