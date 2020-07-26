OTTAWA -- All residents are in isolation at Carleton Lodge long-term care home after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa says the employee at the city-run long-term care home is currently asymptomatic and in self-isolation at home.

All indoor and outdoor family visits at the Carleton Lodge have been cancelled due to the new COVID-19 case.

In a memo to Councillors, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said, "this is the second employee at Carleton Lodge to have initially tested positive during surveillance testing."

"As communicated earlier this week, we received one result from the most recent round of testing that was inconclusive. The staff member has been retested, and we are pleased to report that the test was negative for COVID-19."

There is currently one active case of COVID-19 at Carleton Lodge.

Gray says all residents and staff at Carleton Lodge were tested on Friday, July 24. Communications were provided to staff, residents and family members on Sunday.

The COVID-19 positive case means Carleton Lodge is now under a COVID-19 outbreak.

All residents at the home are in isolation and all indoor and outdoor visits for family members have been cancelled.

Gray says other preventative measures implemented include ensuring all staff working in the home wear masks and appropriate personal protective equipment when providing care and testing contacts of COVID-19 confirmed individuals.