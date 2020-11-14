OTTAWA -- The Ontario and Quebec Governments have put measures in place for individuals and businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19. The different jurisdictions means there's different rules in effect for Ottawa and Gatineau.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Ottawa moved into the new "Orange-Restrict" level of Ontario's colour-coded tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions. The measures allow indoor dining in bars and restaurants, and fitness centres, gyms and movie theatres to open.

Since Sunday, Oct. 11, Gatineau and the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais are in Quebec's highest COVID-19 alert level, restricting private gatherings and closing dining rooms, gyms and cinemas.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 rules and regulations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Face masks

Ottawa

Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw states a face mask must be worn in all indoor public spaces, including malls and City of Ottawa buildings. Masks are mandatory in the common areas of condominium and apartment buildings.

Masks are also mandatory on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Under Ontario's Restrict-Orange level, face coverings are required in indoor workplaces and indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions.

Gatineau

Quebec says wearing a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth is mandatory in enclosed or partially enclosed public places for people age 10 and over.

Wearing a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth is also mandatory on public transit for people age 10 and over.

Masks are also mandatory to access or move around a lobby, reception area or elevator in an office building other than an apartment building.

Wearing a mask is recommended when accessing or moving around in common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

Participants in demonstrations must wear a mask or face covering at all times.

Social gatherings

Ottawa

The Restrict-Orange level has the following rules for gatherings, workplace requirements

Events and social gatherings (for example, barbeques)

10 people indoors

25 people outdoors

Organized public events and gatherings:

50 people indoors

100 people outdoors

Religious services, weddings and funerals:

30 per cent capacity indoors

100 people outdoors

Ontario's limits on social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreation areas includes parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

Gatineau

Private gatherings are prohibited and visitors from outside one's household are not allowed, with exceptions for caregivers, planned labour, or a single visitor for those who live alone.

As of Oct. 11, Gatineau and the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais are in "Level 4-Alert" (red level).

"Level 4–Maximum Alert includes targeted and additional more restrictive measures that could extend to prohibiting non-essential activities in situations where risk cannot be sufficiently contained, while avoiding the generalized confinement that was experienced during the first wave of the pandemic as much as possible," the Quebec government says.

Other parts of the Outaouais remain in "Level 3-Alert" (orange level). "Gatherings must be restricted to a limited number of people in accordance with the measures in force in your region," the government says. "You are asked to avoid unnecessary social contact, for example: gathering with family or friends, weddings, etc."

The use of a mask or face covering is strongly recommended when it is not possible to keep a distance of two metres from other people.

Restaurants

Ottawa

As of Nov. 7, indoor dining is allowed at bars, restaurants and other food and drink establishments, with restrictions. Patios are also allowed to open, and restaurants can offer takeout and delivery service.

Here is a look at the restrictions for restaurants and other food and drink establishments:

50 person indoor seated capacity limit

Limit of four people may be seated together

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Require patron contact info (one per party)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Gatineau

As of 12:01 a.m. Oct. 11, all dining rooms in restaurants are closed. Businesses can remain open for takeout and delivery service

Bars, nightclubs

Ottawa

As of Nov 7, bars and nightclubs are allowed to open for indoor dining, along with takeout and delivery service.

Here is a look at the restrictions for bars, nightclubs under the Orange-Restrict:

50 person indoor seated capacity limit

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per party)

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within 2 metres of workers

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Closure of strip clubs

Gatineau

As of 12:01 a.m. Oct. 11, all bars, brasseries and taverns are closed. Microbreweries may remain open but cannot service food and drink inside.

Gyms and fitness centres

Ottawa

Indoor gyms and fitness centres are allowed to open in Ottawa, with restrictions.

Here is a look at the restrictions for sports and recreation fitness facilities under the Orange-Restrict level.

Maximum 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities)

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit duration of stay to 90 minutes except if engaging in sport

Limit volume of music to conversation level and prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to three metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or weight machines and exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Require screening of members of the public, including spectators (for example, questionnaire)

Gatineau

As of Oct. 11 at 12:01 a.m., all physical fitness rooms and centres are closed.

Movie Theatres

Ottawa

Movie theatres are allowed to open in Ottawa, with the following restrictions:

Limit of 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Gatineau

As of Oct. 11 at 12:01 a.m, all movie theatres are closed.

Places of Worship

Ottawa

Places of worship in Ottawa and across Ontario are permitted to open with physical distancing measures in place and attendance limited to no more than 30 per cent of the building capacity.

Gatineau

As of Oct. 11, Gatineau is on "Level 4 Maximum Alert" (red level). Places of worship and funerals are limited to a maximum of 25 people and a registry of attendance must be kept.

Public venue, halls and audiences

Ottawa

As of Nov. 7, casinos, gaming establishments, performing arts centres may open. Here's a look at the rules for the venues.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments:

Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Performing arts facilities

Limits with 2 metre physical distance maintained:

50 spectators indoors

100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metre physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Drive-in performances permitted

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Gatineau

As of Oct. 11 at 12:01 a.m., activities organized in a public setting indoors or outdoors is prohibited, except for worship and funeral services, which is capped at a maximum of 25 people.

Protests and demonstrations are still permitted but attendees must wear masks.

Concert halls, auditoriums, museums, theatres, and casinos are closed.

Libraries are closed, except for those in schools, but they may still keep lending desks open.

All organized sports and recreation activities are suspended. Indoor sports facilities may remain open for individual activities, but dressing rooms may not be used or accessed, except to use the washroom. No competitions are allowed.