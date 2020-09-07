OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

Ontario marked 11 straight days of new cases above 100.

Orders for flu vaccines in Canada are up, as doctors await a flu season mixed with COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is looking for artists to create three temporary murals depicting pandemic life.

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is closed today.

today. The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with the number of active cases again on the rise.

This increase marks the fifth straight day of double-digit increases and the second day of a growing active case count after a brief dip on Thursday and Friday.

A rise of 158 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday across Ontario marked the 11th straight day of triple-digit increases.

This follows a high watermark of 169 cases on Saturday, which was the largest number of new cases seen in the province since July, and several other days of a what appears to be seeing a slight growing trend of cases, with 148 confirmed on Friday, 132 on Thursday, 133 on Wednesday and 112 on Tuesday.

With fall just around the corner, seasonal influenza will become a growing concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada expects higher demand for influenza vaccines this fall. It recommends that provinces and territories consider alternate ways to deliver immunization programs this season.

Spokeswoman Maryse Durette said PHAC has ordered 13 million doses of the flu vaccine compared with 11.2 million last year.

Ottawa Public Health is looking for artists who can depict the highs and lows of the past six months in large-scale form.

OPH is asking for artists to submit applications by Sept. 10 for murals depicting life during the pandemic.

"The murals should reflect our current times of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrate creativity, vision and leadership," Ottawa Public Health says. "The objective is to promote and raise awareness of our COVIDWise and Social-Wise campaigns."

You will be paid for this work, if you're selected.

Artists are asked to visit Ottawa Public Health's website for more information.