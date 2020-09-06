OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is calling on local artists to submit ideas for temporary murals depicting life in the city during COVID-19.

Three artists will be chosen from among the submissions, who will then create three murals that will go up in the ByWard Market and in two other locations that have yet to be determined.

"The murals should reflect our current times of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrate creativity, vision and leadership," Ottawa Public Health says. "The objective is to promote and raise awareness of our COVIDWise and Social-Wise campaigns."

The murals will be painted remotely on plywood and will be put up at a later date. They must be water resistant and able to withstand hot and cold weather. They must also be family-friendly.

Submissions are due by Sept. 10. The chosen artists will begin their work on Sept. 16, with the murals due by Sept. 29.

Interested artists are asked to submit a quote and a sample of their work. OPH says they prefer to pay a flat rate to each artist they select and will include time and materials. OPH will provide the plywood for the murals.

Artists are asked to visit Ottawa Public Health's website for more information.