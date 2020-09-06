OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The new cases are among 158 new cases that were reported provincewide.

Ontario is reporting 158 cases of #COVID19 as the province processed nearly 29,000 tests. Toronto is reporting 49 new cases, with 44 in Peel, 21 in Ottawa and 16 in York Region. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 6, 2020

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and it may differ from updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health that are expected at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases would bring Ottawa's total COVID-19 case count to 3,073 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

