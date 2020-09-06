OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday.

The new cases are among 158 new cases that were reported provincewide.

The figure comes from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and it may differ from updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health that are expected at around 12:30 p.m.

The new cases would bring Ottawa's total COVID-19 case count to 3,073 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more details as they become available.