Ottawa's medical officer of health says Ottawa is in the second wave of COVID-19

20 of the 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday among residents 20 to 29 years-old

New COVID-19 testing centres planned in Ottawa as testing demand soars

Kingston to issue fines to groups loitering on streets, sidewalks during COVID-19 pandemic

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is closed Saturday and Sunday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa's medical officer of health says Ottawa is now in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a day 63 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Friday, Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa entered the second wave after people got a little too relaxed with COVID-19 measures in August.

"Yes, we're seeing a rise in cases and it's the speed of the increase that concerns us," said Dr. Etches Friday morning outside the Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

"We can't sustain a rapid rise in cases, we need to be able to keep it to a manageable level."

Ottawa has seen at least 60 new cases of COVID-19 three days this week, including 61 cases on Monday and 63 on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, including 20 among residents ages 20 to 29.

There are currently 458 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest total since May 9.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,549 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 273 deaths.

The Champlain COVID-19 Response Committee says plans are in the works for new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities, as demand for testing continues to soar in Ottawa.

All testing facilities in Ottawa saw long lines for COVID-19 testing all week, with the two COVID-19 Care Clinics reaching capacity several hours before closing.

Dr. Alan Forster told CTV Morning Live that officials are finalizing details on the locations for the new site, and an announcement will be made soon.

Three mobile testing centres will also be operating in Ottawa through the weekend.

Kingston is threatening to issue $2,000 fines to people gathering in large groups on sidewalks, streets and boulevards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bryan Paterson has issued a new emergency order requiring physical distancing on sidewalks and streets to discourage congregating and loitering in the downtown area. Under the order, individuals in designated areas cannot gather or loiter in groups of more than 10 people.

Paterson tells CTV News Ottawa the city is targeting areas were people are congregating outside of bars and restaurants.

Exemptions apply to members of the same household and situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained for health and safety reasons.

The order is restricting groups to be no larger than 10 people in specific areas of the city.