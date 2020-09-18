OTTAWA -- Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases were announced in Ottawa on Friday, the highest total in a week that has seen more than 60 new cases on three days this week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday afternoon update. Ontario's Ministry of Health had reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 61 in Ottawa.

Twenty of the 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents between 20 and 29 years-old. There are 458 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest total of active cases since May 9.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,549 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 273 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 60 new cases on Wednesday.

The 63 new cases on Friday comes as Ontario scales back the social gathering limits for indoor and outdoor private gatherings in Ottawa.

Starting Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

There are currently 11 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are currently 458 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, an increase of 38 cases from Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 2,818 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Ottawa Public Health has said the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Twenty of the 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday are residents between 20 and 29 years-old.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (156 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (285 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 20 new cases (656 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (484 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Ten new cases (449 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Seven new case (443 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (333 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (231 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (299 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (210 cases total)

Institutional Outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health reported two new institutional outbreaks on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa to 23.

Outbreaks were reported at Garderie Tunney's Daycare and WeeWatch West – Home Child Care.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain City View Centre Cumberland Hub Daycare Fairfield Manor Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garderie Tunney's Daycare (NEW) Garry J. Armstrong Global Childcare Services - Trillium Hillel Lodge La Coccinelle – Arc En Ciel Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark Portobello Manor Riverview Development Services St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home WeeWatch West – Home Child Care (New) West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.