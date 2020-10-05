OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Three of Ottawa's COVID-19 testing facilities are closed today as Ontario shifts to an appointment-based system

82 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Ottawa elementary schools

Confusion over Ontario's social gathering limits during COVID-19 pandemic

Voting day in Cumberland during a pandemic

Testing in Ottawa:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena: CLOSED on Monday

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie Location (595 Moodie Drive): CLOSED on Monday

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron Location (1485 Heron Road): CLOSED on Monday

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena: OPEN on Monday. You can book an appointment online.

You can book an appointment online. Coventry Drive-Thru Assessment Centre (300 Coventry Road): OPEN on Monday. You can book an appointment online.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Three of Ottawa's COVID-19 testing facilities are closed today as the province transitions to a new appointment-based system for testing.

In a statement late Sunday evening, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force announced the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive and the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron Road would be closed today.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced all COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario would discontinue walk-in testing services on Sunday and transition to an appointment-based system.

Ford said the appointment-only system for COVID-19 care clinics should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

COVID-19 testing facilities are open in Brockville, Kemptville and Kingston today. Patients will be screened when they arrive, and offered a time for testing.

Ottawa Public Health says 82 more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was below 100 for a second straight day after the record-breaking one-day peak of 142 cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health announced 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with no new deaths.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 4,708 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 293 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reports outbreaks at Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri and Abraar Elementary School.

At Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sainte Kateri on River Mist Road in Barrhaven, two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecole catholique du Centre Est reports two classes at Sainte-Kateri elementary school are in isolation due to COVID-19.

Two students have also tested positive for COVID-19 at Abraar Elementary School on Fieldrow Street in Ottawa's west-end. The Abraar School is run by the Muslim Association of Canada.

Two days after Ontario announced a pause on social bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa residents admit they were confused by what's allowed and what's not allowed.

On Facebook, Leslie McDougall writes: "Hard to keep up with all the 'rules' when they literally change every day. I’m all for flying by the seat of your pants but this is ridiculous."

Caroline Brisebois says, "The restrictions do not make sense. No family Thanksgiving but we can put 20-30 kids in a classroom or 70 kids on a bus. We can go to bars and restaurants. No wonder people are fed up!"

On Friday, the Ford government announced a pause on the concept of social circles, now asking Ontarians to limit close contact to just those living within your household. The province also capped capacity limits at bars, restaurants and nightclubs to 100 people, with a maximum of six people per table.

In late September, Ontario announced the number of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering indoors or outdoors is capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Cumberland residents cast ballots in the COVID-19 byelection

Cumberland residents will need a piece of ID and a face mask to cast a ballot for a new Councillor today.

The City of Ottawa is holding a byelection to fill the vacant Council seat in Cumberland ward. Stephen Blais resigned the seat in March to become the new MPP for Orleans.

Eligible electors should bring an acceptable piece of identification with their name and qualifying Ottawa address when they vote.

To encourage physical distancing and to limit the spread of COVID-19, the city has introduced a number of measures for voting day.

Masks are mandatory inside the voting stations and there will be sanitization stations at each location. Electors will get their own single-use pen and privacy sleeve when casting their ballots.

The city says if you feel sick, have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have travelled in the last 14 days, stay home. You can arrange to have someone vote for you by proxy. You can contact the Elections Office by phone at 613-580-2660.