OTTAWA -- The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has fallen for a second day in a row after a record-breaking one-day peak of 142 cases on Friday.

Ontario health officials are reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the nation's capital on Sunday, down from 96 on Saturday.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 566 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide. The other two hot spots identified by the government, Toronto and Peel region, saw 196 new cases and 123 new cases, respectively.

The figures from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary sometimes differ from local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health later in the day.

