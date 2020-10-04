OTTAWA -- The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa has fallen for a second day in a row after a record-breaking one-day peak of 142 cases on Friday.

Ontario health officials are reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the nation's capital on Sunday, down from 96 on Saturday.

Ontario is reporting 566 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 39,700 were completed. Locally, there are 196 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 534 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 4, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 566 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide. The other two hot spots identified by the government, Toronto and Peel region, saw 196 new cases and 123 new cases, respectively.

The figures from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary sometimes differ from local figures provided by Ottawa Public Health later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.