OTTAWA -- COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two more Ottawa elementary schools.

Ottawa Public Health reports outbreaks at Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri and Abraar Elementary School.

At Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sainte Kateri on River Mist Road in Barrhaven, two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Conseil des ecole catholique du Centre Est reports two classes at Sainte-Kateri elementary school are in isolation due to COVID-19.

Two students have also tested positive for COVID-19 at Abraar Elementary School on Fieldrow Street in Ottawa's west-end. The Abraar School is run by the Muslin Association of Canada.

There are now COVID-19 outbreaks at eight Ottawa schools.

Abraar Elementary School

Assumption School

École élémentaire Catholique Montfort

École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

École élémentaire Catholique Sainte Kateri

Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

Lycée Claudel private school

Monsignor Paul Baxter school

The Ottawa Catholic School Board has said Monsignor Paul Baxter School in Barrhaven will reopen on Monday following a two week closure due to COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Ottawa Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Louis Riel secondary school and Gabrielle Roy elementary school.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

An outbreak in a school in Ontario is declared over if at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the school and no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts have tests pending.