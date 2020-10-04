OTTAWA -- Three of Ottawa's COVID-19 testing facilities will be closed on Monday as the province transitions to a new appointment-based system for testing.

In a statement late Sunday evening, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force announced the assessment centre schedules for Monday.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Moodie Drive and the COVID-19 Care Clinic on Heron Road will be closed on Monday.

The CHEO COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day this week. The assessment centre is appointment only, and you can book appointments online.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at RCGT Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday this week. You can book an appointment for the drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road online.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced all COVID-19 assessment centres in Ontario would discontinue walk-in testing services on Sunday and transition to an appointment-based system.

Ford said the appointment-only system for COVID-19 care clinics should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

In a statement, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force said, "All assessment centres are working to have their appointment-based testing online as soon as possible. Information on when centres are able to incorporate appointments will be forthcoming as soon as it becomes available."

People are being told not to visit an Ottawa hospital emergency department for COVID-19 testing.

In Kingston, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex is using a manual appointment system on Monday. Patients will be screened by staff that arrive for testing and assigned an appointment time.

The North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Kemptville will be only on Monday. The assessment centre is located at 15 Campus Drive and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will determine if you are eligible for testing and receive an appointment "time pass."

13 pharmacies in Ottawa are open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

