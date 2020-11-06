OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health moves Ottawa from "red" to "orange" status as COVID-19 situation stabilizes

51 new cases of COVID-19, four new deaths in Ottawa on Thursday

Ten deaths at Ottawa long-term care home linked to COVID-19 this fall

Ontario Government introduces record $187 billion budget to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic

Face masks mandatory while lifting weights when Movati reopens this weekend

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas won't reopen Ottawa movie theatres this weekend

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options available for visitors: a test only or an assessment by a doctor and a test.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says the COVID-19 situation is stabilizing enough in Ottawa to move the capital off the most severe status on the COVID-19 pandemic scale.

The health unit moved Ottawa from "red" to the "orange" status on Tuesday, the same day the Ontario Government announced plans to allow indoor dining, gyms, fitness centres and movie theatres to reopen.

"Orange" is the second highest level on "Ottawa's Core Indicators" for COVID-19 status listed on its dashboard. It means there is decreasing spread of COVID-19 and few outbreaks, along with some hospital capacity.

Ottawa Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.

The 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa accounts for approximately five per cent of the 998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 7,324 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 334 deaths

Ten residents of a Nepean long-term care home have now died due to COVID-19.

Extendicare provided an update late Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood on Starwood Road in Ottawa's west-end.

A total of 111 residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since late September.

Extendicare says 33 residents and 14 staff members have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Ontario Government introduced a record $187 billion budget, which includes new funding to fight COVID-19.

The 2019-20 budget deficit is projected to hit $38.4 billion.

Premier Doug Ford's government introduced a new tax credit for seniors to renovate their homes, more cash payouts for parents of young children, and new tax cuts for businesses.

The budget also includes $570 million more to fund hospitals.

Shirt, shorts, shoes, and a mask while lifting weights.

Movati Athletic has introduced a new mandatory mask protocol as facilities prepare to reopen in Ottawa this weekend following a 28-day shutdown. Effective Nov. 7, the use of facial masks will be mandatory while in the club, including while you lift weights.

You will be allowed to temporarily remove your mask in the following situations:

Using cardio equipment

Participating in a group fitness class

Showering, swimming, hydrating or enjoying the whirlpool spa

In a message to members Thursday afternoon, GoodLife Fitness said masks will be mandatory, except when working out.

"To align with government restrictions and recommendations, all GoodLife Clubs in Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York will reopen with GoodLife’s Orange Mask Level," said the statement.

"This means that you must wear a mask at all times except while actively exercising. Masks must be worn when moving from machine-to-machine or from equipment-to-equipment, or if you are taking a long rest between sets."

Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas will remain closed in Ottawa this weekend when the capital moves into the new "Orange" level.

Under Ontario's new tiered COVID-19 response framework, movie theatres are limited to 50 people per building, must screen patrons and require contact information.

Both Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas tell CTV News Ottawa all theatres will remain closed in Ottawa and other areas under the "restrict" zone because the 50 person limit per building will put financial strain on the business.

The Mayfair Theatre and Bytown Cinema in Ottawa will open their doors this weekend.