OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.

The 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa accounts for approximately five per cent of the 998 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 7,324 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 334 deaths.

There are 23 new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region. Public Health Ontario reports 350 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel region and 71 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario had reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Public Health said there is sometimes a discrepancy in reporting between the local units and the Ontario Government.

"Occasional discrepancies will happen because several steps are involved in classification and reporting of individuals who are tested and then diagnosed with COVID," a statement from OPH said. "OPH counts (and reports out) individuals for whom we have a positive lab result, whereas the ministry reports cases only once OPH officially confirms them in our database, from which the ministry receives a daily data extract."

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports a total 1,568 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 3. Nearly 3,500 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate increased to 3.2 per cent for the week of Oct. 24 to 30, up from 2.7 per cent the week before.

Across Ontario, nearly 35,800 COVID-19 tests were completed, resulting in the 998 new positivity cases of the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 54 people are currently in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are four people in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 649 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 707 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 6,341 people have recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (466 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (816 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 11 new cases (1,524 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five cases reassigned (963 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Ten new cases (930 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (862 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (581 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (384 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (471cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (327 cases total)

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, up from two on Wednesday.

Zero new cases were reported in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health; Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Health Unit; and Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 42 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was reported Thursday at Pleasant Park Public School. Four students tested positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now over at Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne Cartier.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Académie Providence Seours Antonines School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Daycare (5) Ecole secondaire publique Louis Riel École élémentaire catholique Montfort Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Foster Farm Daycare Ottawa Islamic School Pleasant Park public school (NEW) St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois"

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Christian Horizons 9 Edinburgh Retirement Home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong Glebe Centre Heritage Retirement Hillel Lodge Hope Living – Ottawa Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Lord Lansdowne retirement home Manoir Marochel Medex Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 South) Starwood The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).