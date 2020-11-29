OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, one new death linked to the virus

Asymptomatic students and staff at Manordale Public School can receive a voluntary COVID-19 test today

A University of Ottawa epidemiologist suggests the goal to vaccinate half of Canadians by next September "may be reasonable"

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says sitting on Santa's lap is banned this holiday season due to COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19, there have been 8,379 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 372 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health reported a decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the capital, after an investigation showed a link could not be proven in two cases.

In a statement on its COVID-19 dashboard, OPH said, "Following case investigation, two deaths could not be confirmed to be related to COVID-19. As such, these deaths were removed from the dashboard."

Ontario reported more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day.

The 1,822 new cases represent a slight decrease from Friday’s total when a record-breaking 1,855 infections were logged.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 113,038.

Asymptomatic Students and staff at a west-end elementary school can receive a voluntary COVID-19 test today.

An on-site mobile testing clinic will be held at Manordale Public School for families of students and staff.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says the school was selected as part of a follow-up to a partial COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

The Ontario Government announced Thursday that "targeted voluntary testing" of asymptomatic students and staff will be carried out at schools in areas with high active cases of COVID-19.

A University of Ottawa infectious disease specialist suggests the prime minister's goal to vaccinate a majority of Canadians by next September "may be reasonable" given there are several COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

As the premiers urge the federal government to provide timelines on when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his target is to immunize more than half of all Canadians by September, 2021.

"That may be optimistic, but that may be reasonable given that we've got three vaccine candidates," said Dr. Earl Brown, a former member of the H1N1 vaccine task group in Canada.

"The fact is there is no vaccine; a vaccine is a medicine, which is licenced for use in Canada on humans and it would have a drug number. Nothing like that exists. Now, maybe it will in a week, two weeks, a month, a few weeks."

During an interview on CTV News at Six with anchor Stefan Keyes, Dr. Brown said there are three very "promising" vaccine candidates, based on the press releases and published phase one and two trials.

"Everything is looking good, but you really have to know that you've got a vaccine that's passed muster, and we don't know that yet. So we can't count our chickens before they hatch."

Wear a mask, but don't sit on Santa's lap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has released guidelines for visiting Santa Claus this holiday season.

"This holiday season, we recommend visiting Santa and the other North Pole residents virtually," said the Eastern Ontario Health Unit on its website.

If you do choose to have your children visit Santa in person, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit says, "Sitting on Santa's lap is not permitted this year."