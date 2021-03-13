OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The city of Ottawa says all COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents over 90 are booked this weekend

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County moving to 'yellow-protect' zone on Monday, with new restrictions on bars and restaurants

Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" zone following 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Ottawa's unemployment rate drops to new low since start of the pandemic

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 62 new cases on Friday

15,400 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 36.7

: 36.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (Mar. 5 to Mar. 11)

2.2 per cent (Mar. 5 to Mar. 11) Reproduction Number: 0.98 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

As Ottawa residents aged 90 and older began lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a west-end clinic on Friday, the city announced all appointments for this weekend had been booked.

The city of Ottawa opened its first mass vaccination clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex Friday morning, offering appointments to residents over the age of 90. If you were born in 1931 or earlier and live anywhere in the city of Ottawa, you could book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the city clinic.

"Butterflies, butterflies in me you know, because this is a big moment," said Joseph. "It's been over a year as you well know."

One day after turning 94, Holly Dobson was in line to receive her vaccine.

"It was lovely, today is lovely. It's been a long year for everybody," said Dobson.

The city says all appointments for residents over the age of 90 are booked for the weekend, and additional appointments will be available on Monday, with the launch of the provincial booking system.

It will be a yellow St. Patrick's Day in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County.

The Ontario government announced the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will move into the "yellow-protect" zone on Monday following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will remain in the orange-restrict zone for at least another week.

Under the "yellow-protect" level, new restrictions will be imposed on bars and restaurants in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Last call for alcohol will be at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together at one table.

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,400 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 446 deaths.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate is at 36.7 cases per 100,000 people, while Ottawa's positivity rate increased to 2.2 per cent for March 5-11 from 2.1 per cent from March 3 to 9. Ottawa Public Health lists Ottawa in the "orange-restrict" zone of the COVID-19 framework.

The Ottawa economy heated up in February as the city emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown, bringing the unemployment rate to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Statistics Canada reported Ottawa added 13,200 jobs in February.

The unemployment rate in Ottawa fell from 6.5 per cent in January to 6.1 per cent in February. That's the lowest unemployment rate in Ottawa since March 2020, when it was at 4.9 per cent.