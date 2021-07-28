OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario will have different rules for unvaccinated students in September

Ottawa Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mum on launch of vaccine passport

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: Three new cases on Tuesday

Three new cases on Tuesday Total COVID-19 cases: 27,785

27,785 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 3.9

: 3.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 0.6 per cent (seven day average)

0.6 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.10 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Unvaccinated students will face different COVID-19 isolation rules compared to their vaccinated classmates at Ontario schools in September.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday Ontario's outbreak management plan for the new school year will include a separate set of rules based on vaccination status.

Fully immunized students and staff would face minimal interruption from school if they come in contact with a high-risk carrier and test negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Moore says unvaccinated students and staff would immediately have to isolate for a minimum of 10 days and require at least two negative COVID-19 tests, seven days apart, before returning to school.

"If that test on day seven is positive, you're off for another 10 days," Moore said during a media conference at Queen's Park. "That is a potential of 20 days from schools directly because you weren’t immunized and because you’re infectious to others and putting others at risk."

Ottawa Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the 23rd straight day with single digit case numbers.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 27,785 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a vaccine passport system will be both "simple and efficient."

Trudeau told reporters in Charlottetown on Tuesday that the federal government will be responsible for a documentation framework for international travel specifically, but that it's up to the provinces to come up with a domestic plan.

“The federal government will be involved in the international level of certification, so we have a role to play to make sure that the credentials that Canadians have are going to be able to be accepted around the world but there are lots of active conversations with the provinces on what exact form that will take," Trudeau said.