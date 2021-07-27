OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, the 23rd straight day with single digit case numbers.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 27,785 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday follows seven new cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 37 cases in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 19 to July 25): 3.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 19 to July 25): 0.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.19 (down from 1.21)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,001

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 638,520

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new resolved cases on Tuesday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,150.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One person remains in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

The individual in hospital is between 30 and 39 years of age.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,578 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,238 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,247 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,652 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from the total (3,332 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,964 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 572 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 25.

A total of 985 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION