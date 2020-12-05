OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 45 cases on Friday

8,653 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 31.9

: 31.9 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30)

1.5 per cent (Nov. 24 to 30) Reproduction Number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Bylaw officers will be out in malls and stores this holiday season, making sure you are wearing a mask while Christmas shopping.

Since Black Friday, Ottawa Bylaw officers have issued 13 verbal warnings at retail establishments for violations of Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

Director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa that Bylaw officers will continue conducting proactive patrols of retail establishments during the holiday season.

"Bylaw enforcement officers have provided education, and where necessary enforcement, through verbal warnings or charges at businesses across the city," said Chapman in a statement.

"In addition, officers have also conducted hundreds of proactive patrols at retail establishments, including shopping malls and big box stores like Costco, Canadian Tire, IKEA and Walmart for example."

Forty-five more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the third straight day with COVID-19 case numbers in the 40s.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8,653 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 379 deaths.

Canada has now surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The bleak marker came after Saskatchewan reported 283 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Canada recorded its 300,000 case of COVID-19 18 days ago on Nov. 16.

The federal government has updated its deal with Moderna to secure the delivery of an additional 20 million doses of its vaccine candidate.

Under the deal, Canada was planning to receive up to 56 million doses of its vaccine candidate, but had specifically locked in 20 million of those.

Canada has also signed a contract with FedEx Express Canada to handle the shipment of most vaccines within the country.

Ottawa's Pure Country 94 morning co-host Jeff Hopper returned home on Friday afternoon, one week after arriving at the Ottawa Hospital with COVID-19.

"Well, it seems like a miracle but I'm home," said Hopper in a statement on Facebook.

"Four days after fighting for my life in a hospital bed and I couldn't be happier to be home. I wouldn't be here without the medical staff and the incredible nursing staff at the (Ottawa Hospital General Hospital) 6 Northwest in the COVID wing, doing amazing work everyday saving lives."

Hopper was admitted to the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 27, five days after his father Robert Hopper passed away after contracting COVID-19. He said he contracted novel coronavirus from his dad.