OTTAWA -- Forty-five more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the third straight day with COVID-19 case numbers in the 40s.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 8,653 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 379 deaths.

The 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday comes after 41 new cases on Thursday and 46 new cases on Wednesday.

Public Health Ontario reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health due to the way the cases are logged.

Across Ontario, 1,780 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday. There are 633 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 433 new cases of COVID-19 in Peel Region. York Region reported 152 new cases of COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses increased on Friday.

There are now 30 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 25 people in hospital on Thursday.

One person is in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, five are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s (one in the ICU), and three are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports an increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are 383 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 371 active cases on Thursday and 362 active cases on Wednesday.

A total 7,891 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Three new cases (589 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (1001 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (1,775 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (1,171 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (1,092 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (1008 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (673 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (443 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (532 cases total)

90+ years old: One new case (369 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,838 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 2.

A total 5,569 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 32 hours.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are seven new cases in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health

Four new cases reported in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Two new cases reported in Renfrew County

Quebec reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are five active community outbreaks: two linked to unspecified social events and three at unidentified workplaces in the city.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy Ecole secondaire catholique Mer Bleue Ecole secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Glen Ogilvie Public School Manordale Public School Ottawa Technical Secondary School Roland Michener Public School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica Westboro Park Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bearbrook Retirement Residence Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Montfort Hospital - 3C Park Place Peter D. Clark long-term care home Shelter – 20868 St. Patrick's Home The Glebe Centre The Ravines retirement home The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).