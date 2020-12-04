OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Pure Country 94 morning co-host Jeff Hopper returned home on Friday afternoon, one week after arriving at the Ottawa Hospital with COVID-19.

"Well, it seems like a miracle but I'm home," said Hopper in a statement on Facebook.

"Four days after fighting for my life in a hospital bed and I couldn't be happier to be home. I wouldn't be here without the medical staff and the incredible nursing staff at the (Ottawa Hospital General Hospital) 6 Northwest in the COVID wing, doing amazing work everyday saving lives."

Hopper was admitted to the Ottawa Hospital on Nov. 27, five days after his father Robert Hopper passed away after contracting COVID-19. He said he contracted novel coronavirus from his dad.

"I didn’t think too much of it, I thought I’d be asymptomatic probably, but in the end it really knocked me down. By Friday, I had to come to the hospital," Hopper told CTV News at Six on Wednesday.

"Very short of breath, extremely high fever, headache, body ache, I mean really bad symptoms - black diarrhea, coughing up blood, very graphic situation happening to me. On Monday I really, really thought I was in big, big trouble."

Hopper received a steroid that improved his condition.

On Facebook, Hopper thanked the community for their support while he was in hospital.

"I also want to say thank you so, so much to every single person who sent me a note. It touched me so deeply, it really powered me through."

Hopper says it will be a "bit of a recovery" at home, but "I couldn't be happier to have shaved and be home with the family."

"Please take care of yourselves out there, stay safe, lots of love."