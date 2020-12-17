OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario reports 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Wednesday; 41 new cases in Ottawa

The head of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force says Ottawa "is not going to get left behind" as new COVID-19 vaccines arrive

Seven charges, 55 warnings for mask violations at Ottawa retail stores during holiday season

Fifty charges laid in Kingston for COVID-19 violations

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa:

New cases: 41 cases on Wednesday

Total COVID-19 cases: 9,159

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 29.3

: 29.3 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 per cent (Dec 9-15)

1.3 per cent (Dec 9-15) Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at the National Arts Centre. The centre is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the McNabb Community Centre, located at 180 Percy Street, is open Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500 or book an appointment online.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

As Ontario reported more than 2,000 cases of novel coronavirus for the second consecutive day, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. There are no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 9,159 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 387 deaths

The head of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force does not know when the next shipment of COVID-19 doses will arrive in Ottawa, but insists Ottawa will continue to receive vaccines.

"Ottawa is not going to be left behind," said retired Canadian Armed Forces Gen. Rick Hillier during an interview on CTV News at Five with Matt Skube.

"I don't know what numbers will come to Ontario to start with, and indeed when they will come after the Moderna vaccine is approved. Yes, vaccines will come to Ottawa without question, and I'm not going to talk amounts here because we still don't know what's coming, when exactly," said Hillier Wednesday evening.

"All I can say is that we are ready for it and when it comes we are going to distribute it. It's going to go into the places where the need is greatest first, where people are in the most vulnerable circumstances."

Mask violations are on the naughty list for Ottawa Bylaw officers this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Black Friday on Nov. 27, officers have issued seven charges and 55 verbal warnings under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw at businesses across the City of Ottawa.

"Bylaw enforcement officers have provided education, and where necessary enforcement, through verbal warnings or charges at businesses across the city," said Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

"In addition, officers have also conducted hundreds of proactive patrols at retail establishments, including shopping malls and big box stores like Costco, Canadian Tire, IKEA and Walmart for example."

Dozens of people in Kingston are facing charges for violating public health rules designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kingston bylaw has filed 31 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act related to indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Each Part 3 Summons under the Reopening Act includes a minimum $10,000 fine upon a conviction

Kingston police laid 19 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and also issued one fine under the Quarantine Act, the City said. Of the 19 charges issued by Kingston police, eight were for hosting parties and 11 were for attending an illegal gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.