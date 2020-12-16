OTTAWA -- Mask violations are on the naughty list for Ottawa Bylaw officers this holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Black Friday on Nov. 27, officers have issued seven charges and 55 verbal warnings under the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw at businesses across the City of Ottawa.

"Bylaw enforcement officers have provided education, and where necessary enforcement, through verbal warnings or charges at businesses across the city," said Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

"In addition, officers have also conducted hundreds of proactive patrols at retail establishments, including shopping malls and big box stores like Costco, Canadian Tire, IKEA and Walmart for example."

Under Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw, masks are required in all retail establishments and shopping malls.

"Bylaw and Regulatory Services will continue to conduct proactive patrols of retail establishments during the holiday season," said Chapman, noting officers will also respond to complaints.

"During these visits, officers inspect for contraventions of both Provincial Orders and the Temporary Mandatory Mask By-law. In the vast majority of cases, officers have observed retail establishments to be taking the appropriate steps to follow both regulations."

Since the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw was enacted on July 15, officers have issued 86 charges and 425 verbal warnings for mask violations.