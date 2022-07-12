Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city over the weekend, but the number of residents in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise amid a summer wave.

In OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard update Tuesday, the health unit reported 24 residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, up from 17 reported on Friday. Three residents are in intensive care, up from one.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 52 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 32 patients

Montfort Hospital: 13 patients

CHEO: Five patients

On Friday, the hospitals reported 61 patients with COVID-19 total.

Public health reported 278 new COVID-19 cases in the city since Friday. OPH has recorded 75,958 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 826 deaths.

The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa continues to rise and is at its highest level since May.

Eight new outbreaks in institutional settings such as long-term care and retirement homes, hospitals and shelters have been declared.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 4-10): 52.6 (up from 52.2)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care (July 10): 17.62 per cent

Known active cases: 780 (+12)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated July 11.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 918,320

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,282

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 582,989

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 64 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, June 17):

4 long-term care homes

15 retirement homes

4 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.