COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly in Ottawa heading into the weekend

The city of Ottawa is seeing a slight increase in the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection heading into the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 14 on Thursday. There is one person in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients (as of Thursday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Seven patients

CHEO: Two patients

OPH reported 55 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

No new deaths were reported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,642 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 812 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths across Ontario on Friday. There are 669 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 119 in the intensive care unit.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 26 to June 2): 29.3 (up from 24.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 1): 7.6 per cent

Known active cases: 407 (+3)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 30.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,961

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,483

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 577,660

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

4 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.