COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in Ottawa on Friday
The city of Ottawa is seeing a decrease in the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses leading into the weekend.
Ottawa Public Health reported 21 residents in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 25 on Thursday. There is one person in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 49 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 19 patients
- CHEO: Three patients
No new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.
OPH reported 82 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,643 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 793 deaths.
Public Health Ontario reported 18 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,453 people in hospital, down slightly from 1,451 patients on Thursday.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 5 to 11): 60.8 (up from 59.1)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 9): 10.28 per cent
- Known active cases: 943 (-16)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated May 9.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,185
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,294
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 574,907
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 75 in hospital, 2 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 10 long-term care homes
- 19 retirement homes
- 7 hospital units
- 5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
