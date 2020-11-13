OTTAWA -- Santa Claus will not be coming to the Rideau Centre this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cadillac Fairview announced there would be no in-person Santa visits at the downtown Ottawa mall due to "escalating COVID-19 concerns across Canada." Children will also not be able to visit Santa at the 18 other Cadillac Fairview malls across Canada.

"The company's decision to suspend physical experiences with Santa in all 19 CF shopping centres is based on protecting the health and safety of its guests, clients and employees," said Cadillac Fairview in a statement.

"While also ensuring Santa is in top condition to make deliveries to children around the world at midnight on Christmas Day."

Instead, children will be able to see Santa through live video chats and CF Storytime Live with Santa on Facebook. The Storytime Live with Santa will feature 15-minute episodes in English and French.

Santa will still visit several other Ottawa malls this holiday season.

A COVID-19 friendly photo-op will go ahead at Bayshore Shopping Centre, Billings Bridge, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and St Laurent.

Along with physical distancing, there will be regular screening and sanitization. You’ll have to reserve a time slot for a picture online.

"Customers won’t be able to get within two metres of the workshop, but you’re still going to be able to have that chat with Santa and capture the photo of the experience," said Sara MacDonald, marketing manager of Bayshore Shopping Centre.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Saron Fanel.