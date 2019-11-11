OTTAWA - Sportsnet fired hockey commentator Don Cherry on Monday following controversial comments he made about immigrants over the weekend.

In a statement, Sportsnet says, "Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night's broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for."

On Saturday night's segment of 'Coach's Corner,' Cherry expressed his belief that new immigrants don't wear poppies and don't support veterans.

Following the comments, Cherry's co-host Ron MacLean apologized on-air during a broadcast on Sunday evening.

