OTTAWA --
An Ottawa catholic elementary school in Riverside South is closed due to COVID-19.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports that St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road is closed. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Catholic School Board says Ottawa Public Health declared a school closure at St. Jerome School effective Friday.
"A whole school dismissal has been instituted as there is a potential for transmission affecting more than one class or area within the school."
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the duration of the school closure has not been established, but parents/guardians and staff should be prepared for the closure of two or more weeks.
Last month, Monsignor Paul Baxter school was closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
The Conseil des ecole catholiques du Centre-Est reports two French language schools are closed in Ottawa this week: Ecole Horizon-Jeunesse and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite.
Ottawa Public Health reports active COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 Ottawa schools:
-
Abraar Elementary School
-
Berrigan Elementary School
-
École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité
-
Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau
-
École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse
-
Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel
-
École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri
-
Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie
-
École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion
-
Prince of Peace Catholic School
On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported the COVID-19 outbreaks at Lester B. Pearson School and École élémentaire catholique Saint François d'Assise are over.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).