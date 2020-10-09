OTTAWA -- An Ottawa catholic elementary school in Riverside South is closed due to COVID-19.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports that St. Jerome Elementary School on Spratt Road is closed. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the Ottawa Catholic School Board says Ottawa Public Health declared a school closure at St. Jerome School effective Friday.

"A whole school dismissal has been instituted as there is a potential for transmission affecting more than one class or area within the school."

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the duration of the school closure has not been established, but parents/guardians and staff should be prepared for the closure of two or more weeks.

Last month, Monsignor Paul Baxter school was closed due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

The Conseil des ecole catholiques du Centre-Est reports two French language schools are closed in Ottawa this week: Ecole Horizon-Jeunesse and Ecole secondaire catholique Franco-Cite.

Ottawa Public Health reports active COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 Ottawa schools:

Abraar Elementary School

Berrigan Elementary School

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité

Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse

Ecole elementaire publique Louis-Riel

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Kateri

Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Marie

École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

Prince of Peace Catholic School

On Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported the COVID-19 outbreaks at Lester B. Pearson School and École élémentaire catholique Saint François d'Assise are over.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).