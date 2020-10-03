OTTAWA -- Ottawa sets a one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, new rules for bars and restaurants as a group of Ontario's doctors advises against new lockdowns during the pandemic and a turkey looks for a ride out of town.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.

Ottawa sets two single-day records for COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases soared to record highs on two-days this week in Ottawa.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic in March. On Friday, there were 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, setting a new record.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches warned this week that Ottawa could see 200 cases of COVID-19 a day unless Ottawa residents changed their behaviour.

As of Saturday, Ottawa Public Health has reported 4,623 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 293 deaths.

Doctors advise against sweeping lockdowns in Ontario; new restrictions on bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Twenty-one Ontario doctors sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford this week, urging him not to issue new lockdown measures this fall due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"We are writing this letter in support of the governments’ plan to use a tactical localized approach, rather than sweeping new lockdown measures, to deal with the increasing COVID case numbers in Ontario," the letter says.

"Lockdowns have been shown not to eliminate the virus. While they slow the spread of the virus, this only lasts as long as the lockdown lasts. This creates a situation where there is no way to end the lockdown, and society cannot move forward in vitally important ways including in the health sector, the economy and other critically important instrumental goods including education, recreation, and healthy human social interactions."

On Friday, Ontario imposed new limits on bars, restaurants and gyms in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments will be limited to a maximum of 100 patrons with no more than six patrons per table. Establishments must also ensure patrons lining up and congregating outside of the establishment maintain physical distancing

Gyms and other fitness settings must limit capacity to a maximum of 50 people. Group exercise classes at gyms and other fitness settings are restricted to 10 individuals

The number of people allowed at meeting and event facilities, including banquet halls, is limited to six people per table and 50 people per facility.

Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study released new data showing a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in neighbourhoods.

Public health says the data is based on the neighbourhood of residence of Ottawans with a confirmed COVID-19 case, not necessary where people "caught" the virus.

The top five neighbourhoods for total cumulative COVID-19 cases (as of Aug. 31) are:

Ledbury—Heron Gate—Ridgemont: 123 cases

Overbrook—McArthur: 73 cases

Old Barrhaven East: 54 cases

Bayshore—Belltown: 48 cases

Portobello South: 42 cases

Ottawa Bylaw officers have issued 16 charges for violations under the mandatory mask bylaw, including to an employee not wearing one at work.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw director Roger Chapman said the individual "was documented on several occasions to not be wearing a mask in their place of employment."

On Sept. 26, a charge was issued to a person failing to wear a mask at the Costco on Blair Towers Place.

It is a $240 fine for individuals failing to wear a mask in indoor public places. The fine is $490 for businesses or property operators who fail to follow the rules of the bylaw.

A turkey looking for a ride on an OC Transpo bus caught the attention of a CTV News Ottawa viewer, and the online audience this week.

Bonnie Taylor spotted the wild turkey trying to board an OC Transpo bus Wednesday afternoon on Antares Drive in Ottawa's south-end.

Taylor says when the OC Transpo bus slowed down to avoid the turkey, it decided to try to get on the bus.

The OC Transpo driver kept the door closed and eventually drove past the turkey.