OTTAWA -- An individual caught not wearing a face mask at work on several occasions has been fined $240 for violating Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says since Sept. 1, three charges and 92 verbal warnings have been issued across Ottawa for violations of the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw director Roger Chapman said, "One charge was issued to an individual who was documented on several occasions to not be wearing a mask in their place of employment."

Chapman did not disclose where the employee worked.

Bylaw also charged a property management group for failing to provide hand sanitizer at all entrances to a residential building. Chapman says a restaurant was also charged under the bylaw for failing to post the required signage for the mandatory mask bylaw.

On Sept. 17, Ottawa Bylaw Services announced, "The warning phase for the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw is ending."

⚠️The warning phase for the Temporary Mandatory Mask By-law is ending.



Officers will continue to exercise discretion, but tickets will be issued in cases where a warning is not deemed sufficient or when repeat offenders are encountered.https://t.co/adM5Nv02m8 #OttCity pic.twitter.com/FRx5XduoGl — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) September 17, 2020

It is a $240 fine for individuals failing to wear a mask in indoor public places. The fine is $490 for businesses or property operators who fail to follow the rules of the bylaw.

Council passed the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw on July 15, making it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places. On Aug. 26, Council voted to extend the bylaw to make it mandatory to wear face masks in common areas of condominiums and apartment buildings.