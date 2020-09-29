OTTAWA -- Ottawa has recorded its highest-ever daily increase in new COVID-19 cases, with local public health officials reporting 105 new cases on Tuesday and three new deaths.

That number eclipses last Tuesday's high of 93 new cases.

Provincial officials had reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa earlier Tuesday, but Ottawa Public Health's update included 105. On Monday, OPH's new case count was one higher than the provincial total.

Ontario is reporting 554 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 251 new cases in Toronto with 106 in Ottawa, 79 in Peel and 43 in York Region. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 29, 2020

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, Ottawa has now seen 4,258 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths bring the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 285 residents. At least two of the deaths appear to be linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Vincent Hospital.

The number of people in hospital fell slightly to 17, with two in the ICU, down from 18 with three in the ICU on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

One case was removed from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's count on Tuesday.

One new case was reported in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Three new cases were reported in the The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's area.

There are zero new cases in Renfrew County.

Health officials reported 36 new cases in the Outaouais on Monday.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 682 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, up from 631 in Monday's report.

The number of resolved cases rose by 51 to 3,291.

TESTING

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard only includes testing figures up to Sept. 26.

Provincial officials report 38,375 test were performed in the last 24 hours. The backlog of people waiting for tests has risen to 54,759, from around 49,000 on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE

More than half of the new cases reported on Tuesday were in people in their 20s.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (237 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (383 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 54 new cases (868 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (579 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 16 new cases (532 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (505 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (366 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (249 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (317 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (218 cases total)

Unknown: (4 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 40 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at the Waterford Retirement Community, Extendicare Medex, La Coccinelle Arc en Ciel childcare, and an unidentified rooming house.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Assumption School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare City View Centre École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion École secondaire publique Louis-Riel Franco-Ouest secondary school Gabrielle Roy Public School Garderie éducative Renée Tassé Garderie Tunney's Daycare Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond Grandir Ensemble – George Etienne Cartier childcare La Coccinelle - Arc En Ciel (NEW) Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School Lycée Claudel school Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school Riverside Montessori Preschool The Glebe Parent's Daycare – First Avenue campus WeeWatch West – Home Child Care WeeWatch Orleans

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Community Centre d'accueil Champlain Cite Parkway Retirement Residence Extendicare Medex (NEW) Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Fairfield Manor Garry J. Armstrong Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Montfort Hospital "3C" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Riverview Development Services Rooming House (NEW) Robertson Home St. Louis Residence St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home Villagia In the Glebe Retirement Residence Waterford Retirement Community (NEW) West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).