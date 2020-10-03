OTTAWA -- COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are transitioning to a new appointment-only system in a bid to eliminte wait times and unnecessary testing.

The Ontario Government announced Friday that walk-in testing at assessment centres across Ontario would end on Sunday and clinics would be temporarily closed for two days while transitioning to a new system.

However, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena was open for walk-in appointments on Sunday afternoon. Ottawa Public Health tells CTV News Ottawa that the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena would remain open under the old system for the day.

It's not clear why the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena was open on Sunday despite the Ontario Government saying all assessment centres are closed. There was no word on whether the assessment centre at Brewer Arena would be open on Monday.

All Ontario assessment centres will be open for appointment-only testing starting Tuesday. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will need to call one of Ontario's assessment centres and speak to a nurse practitioner for screening before making an appointment for a test.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday that the move from walk-in to appointment testing should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park and the CHEO clinic at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena offer appointment service.

In Kingston, the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex is using a manual appointment system on Sunday and Monday, with patients being screened by staff and assigned an appointment time. A new online booking system is expected to be ready on Tuesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says the COVID-19 testing centre at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The Casselman testing centre will be closed on Monday.

IMPORTANT: Provincial COVID-19 Update



Follow this link to read more: https://t.co/oxK4k8yVaN pic.twitter.com/7t9EG5hfzc — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) October 2, 2020

Testing clinics open on Sunday and Monday

Ottawa Public Health says the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is open on Sunday for walk-in appointments.

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at RCGT Park is appointment only Sunday and Monday. To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

The CHEO clinic for children at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena is open for appointment only. Ottawa Public Health says there are a limited number of appointments reserved for walk-up testing.

The Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, by appointment only. Call 613-933-1375 to book an appointment.

The Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre is available by appointment only. Call 343-475-0166.

The North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be open as per normal on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 and onwards. The Assessment Centre is located at 15 Campus Drive, Kemptville and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will receive a time pass when you first arrive that will give you appoint you a time to return for your test.

The Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre is open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at the Beechgrove complex in Kingston is open for appointments on Sunday and Monday.

13 pharmacies in Ottawa are open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

