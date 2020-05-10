OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing couples to say “I Do” to a different type of wedding this spring and summer.

While some couples have delayed their dream wedding until 2021, Shannon Kennedy of Kennedy Events says others are going ahead with a “petite wedding” this year.

“Petite weddings are fully stylized weddings on a smaller scale that includes only a handful of invited guests, typically four up to 20 people,” Kennedy tells CTV News Ottawa.

“From a logistical side, they are much simpler and less stressful to plan, allowing you to focus on each other and celebrate your love with the people who mean the most. The monetary investment is typically significantly less than the average wedding without forfeiting any of the style or experience.”

Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic rules limit gatherings to five people or less, while wedding venues are currently closed due to restrictions on gatherings. The Fairmont Chateau Laurier will remain closed until July 1, while museums that are popular for weddings are closed until further notice.

“Like most planners and people in the wedding industry, our 2020 season has shifted, for the most part, to 2021,” said Kennedy.

“Of course, a lot of our couples are quite disappointed because they’ve been building towards this for so long. But this lends them the opportunity to still be able to celebrate this year with something that’s more intimate and more sweet and tiny.”

Kennedy says there has been more interest in “petite weddings” among couples in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as “the reality of how long we’re going to be sticking to smaller groups settles in with people.”

It’s unclear when the restrictions on gatherings will be lifted in Ontario, but Kennedy says the petite wedding allows couples to “keep their wedding dreams alive.”

“As soon as the strict social ban is lifted our options for doing something small but amazing are limitless.”

CTV News Ottawa asked Kennedy questions about petite weddings:

What is involved in a petite wedding?

Kennedy says the overall vibe of petite weddings is to create a beautiful and styled experience for couples and their guests.

“I want to take all the energy and detail that goes into a larger scale wedding to create a high-end and elegant wedding for a more intimate group,” Kennedy tells CTV News Ottawa.

“Imagine what the fraction of a typical wedding’s budget can do on a small scale – oh my goodness, there is so much potential!”

What makes a Petite Wedding so appealing?

Kennedy says one of the benefits of hosting a styled elopement or petite wedding is you can potentially get access to some unique locations when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“When you have a group of 120 to 250 plus people, you are really limited to where you can go and host your day. Now imagine a group of four, eight, 12 or up to 20 people and all of the amazing places you can go to,” Kennedy says.

“There are so few limits to what a petite wedding can do or be, really the only limitations are our imagination.”

When can a petite wedding take place?

Kennedy says “ideally, a petite wedding would fall within three to six months from the time you decide to get married.”

“This allows us time to connect with our top vendors and planning partners that have agreed to work with us exclusively on this opportunity. It also gives brides the chance to shop for the perfect dress, inform their guests of their plans and arrange for any travel.”

COVID-19 wedding planning

Kennedy has a tip for a potential petite wedding this summer during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“I suggest that start the planning stages right now, lay the foundation in planning, let’s let the summer roll in, the trees bloom, and hopefully by then the restrictions will be lifted a little bit and we can work towards something really great and memorable for them.”