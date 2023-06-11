Council debates garbage ideas and Uniqlo opens its first store in Ottawa: 5 stories to watch this week

The Uniqlo store in Pointe-Claire, Que. (Uniqlo) The Uniqlo store in Pointe-Claire, Que. (Uniqlo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina