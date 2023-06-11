Council debates garbage ideas and Uniqlo opens its first store in Ottawa: 5 stories to watch this week

Council debates garbage options for curbside pickup, Uniqlo opens its first store in Ottawa, and the Redblacks play their home opener at TD Place.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

What will be the future of garbage collection in Ottawa?

Ottawa's garbage debate heads to City Council on Wednesday, with several options still on the table to boost waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.

The environment and climate change committee failed to reach an agreement on how to move forward with curbside waste collection during a six-hour meeting last Monday, with several proposals losing in a tie 5-5 vote.

Staff have proposed Ottawa move to a "partial-pay-as-you-throw" system, requiring residents to place tags on all items placed at the curb for garbage collection. Under the proposed plan, residents would receive 55 tags for the full year, with additional tags costing $3 each.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe backed a proposal from Coun. Marty Carr, which would allow residents to put two garbage items/bags at the curb every two weeks without a tag, with all additional items costing $3 each. Residents would receive 15 tags for free to help ease the transition.

Coun. David Brown also introduced a motion to eliminate a bag tag idea, and set a limit of four items every two weeks.

Council will vote Wednesday on the proposed garbage policy.

More than 130 municipalities in Ontario have a pay-as-you-throw program for garbage collection.

Staff estimate the current Trail Road Landfill will reach capacity between 2036 and 2038, with a new landfill costing $300 million to $450 million.

Ottawa's new partial "pay-as-you-throw" garbage policy will require all garbage bags to have a tag. Households will receive 55 tags for the full year, and extra tags will cost $3. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

All eyes on the Senators sale process

The wait continues to find out who the new owner of the Ottawa Senators will be, four weeks after final bids were due to the New York-based banker overseeing the sale process.

Postmedia reported on Saturday it's expected Galatioto Sports Partners and the estate of the late Eugene Melnyk will announce an agreement in principal soon.

Last week, Toronto billionaire Steve Aposolopoulos reportedly informed officials he would no longer stay in the process to purchase the club.

The groups still in the running to buy the Senators include Michael Andlauer, Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group and a group headed by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks.

The Senators announced in November the club was up for sale, with the clause the club remains in Ottawa.

The Canadian Tire Centre will remain the home of the Ottawa Senators as the club takes the next step in building a new arena at LeBreton Flats. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Police in Ottawa schools

The debate over Ottawa police officers in public schools will resume this week, with OCDSB Trustee Donna Blackburn tabling a motion calling on the board to return to a positive proactive relationship with police.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted in June 2021 to "immediately and completely end" the School Resource Officer program in schools, with the board only meeting its "minimum statutory obligations" under provincial protocols for police in schools.

Last month, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called on the board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools after an officer was told not to wear her uniform to speak to her daughter's Grade 1 class at Stittsville Public School.

Stubbs says the policy has impacted the police force’s ability to connect with youth, and calls for service have increased at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools since the policy was implemented.

Blackburn will introduce a motion Tuesday night, recommending the OCDSB director of education engage in discussions with Ottawa police about establishing "standards of practice" to allow police support to schools "respecting the safety and security of staff and students."

"School safety can be enhanced by a partnership with the police service which supports the safety and security of school communities and proactively assists students who may benefit from positive police involvement," Blackburn says in the motion.

An advisory council is discussing stopping the playing of the national anthem at OCDSB schools (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)

Uniqlo opening first store in Ottawa

Japanese retailer Uniqlo opens its new store in the Rideau Centre this week, its first foray into Ottawa.

The 15,000-square-foot store will be located on the mall's third floor.

It's Uniqlo's first new store in Canada this year, part of a planned five-year expansion across the U.S. and Canada. The company is planning to open 20 new stores a year to reach 200 in North America by 2027.

Uniqlo is a clothing apparel company, originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 2949 as a textiles manufacturer, according to the company's website. It has over 1,000 stores around the world.

Uniqlo will host its grand opening on Friday, with celebrations starting at 9:15 a.m.

Uniqlo's opening comes as the Rideau Centre loses Nordstrom, which will close all stores in Ottawa on Tuesday.

UNIQLO, a Japanese retailer with twelve stores across Canada. (UNIQLO.com)

Ottawa Redblacks home opener

Football fans will have their first chance to see the Ottawa Redblacks on home field this week.

The Redblacks play their CFL home opener Thursday night against Calgary at TD Place.

The Redblacks are coming off a 19-12 loss to Montreal on Saturday night in the regular season home opener.

Kick off is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TD Place. You can also catch all the action on TSN 1200 and TSN.

TD Place Stadium. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa)

Events in Ottawa this week

Monday

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board budget meeting – 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Built Heritage Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting – 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting – 6 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Thursday

Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Calgary Stampeders – 7:30 p.m. at TD Place