Could AI help you hear a friend more easily in a crowd?

    The University of Washington has developed a set of headphones that can help isolate someone's voice in a crowd simply by looking in the direction of the person who’s speaking.

    The device uses artificial intelligence to accomplish this.

    Tech analyst Carmi Levy tells Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal this could have major implications for some people who require hearing aids.

