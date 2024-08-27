Correctional officer at Collins Bay Institution accused of smuggling weapons, drugs into prison

Kingston police say a correctional officer working at the Collins Bay Institution has been arrested and charged in connection with contraband items being smuggled into the federal prison.

An investigation began in July, in cooperation with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Kingston Police Intelligence Unit. The items being smuggled into the institution included drugs, weapons and other contraband.

One correctional officer was arrested Aug. 20 at the prison. Police claimed that the officer, who was not identified in a news release Tuesday, had drugs, knives, and other items packaged for distribution in their possession.

Kingston police said, in total, 235 grams of cannabis extract (shatter), 505 grams of cannabis, 6 grams of MDMA, 55 grams of tobacco, five steel Smith and Wesson knife blades, a cell phone charger and a small digital scale were seized. The items have an estimated value of $320,000.

The 38-year-old correctional officer is charged with mischief endangering life, breach of trust, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. A 33-year-old inmate is also facing a charge of mischief endangering life.

The inmate remains in federal custody, while the officer was released with a court date.

Contraband items seized by police during an investigation into smuggling at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont. (Kingston police/handout)

The Correctional Service of Canada says the officer is currently on administrative leave.

"The Correctional Service of Canada’s (CSC) top priority is to ensure the safety and security of its institutions, staff, inmates, and the public. We are aware of the case involving a staff member at Collins Bay Institution. We are fully cooperating with the Kingston Police in their investigation of this case," a spokesperson said.

"CSC employees are expected to act according to legal and ethical standards, and are subject to the rules of professional conduct and code of discipline as outlined in the Commissioner's directive 060: Code de discipline. CSC does not tolerate any breach of its policies and all allegations are thoroughly investigated regardless of the source."

CSC regularly announces contraband seizures at the Collins Bay Institution. Oftentimes, drones are flown over the prison to drop packages that contain drugs, weapons, cell phones and accessories, and other items inmates are not allowed to possess. The federal agency says it uses tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, such as ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. It also has a toll-free, anonymous tip line for information about drug trafficking and other security issues.