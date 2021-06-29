CORNWALL, ONT. -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is advising residents who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cornwall Square clinic that the location for their second dose has changed.

Individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at the Cornwall Square shopping mall were automatically booked for a second dose at the same location, but the EOHU says the clinic is now at the Benson Centre at 800 Seventh St. W.

For some residents, the time and date of their second dose appointment is the same, only the location has changed.

However, the EOHU says residents whose appointments were on one of the following dates will have their appointment rescheduled.

July 14

July 15

July 19

July 22

July 28

July 29

"Individuals with an appointment on one of these dates will be contacted by the provincial booking call centre to reschedule their second dose appointment as the dates do not align with clinics at the Benson Centre," the EOHU said. "The provincial booking call centre will get in touch with these individuals in the coming days to provide them with a new appointment at the Benson Centre close to the date of their original appointment at the Cornwall Square."

If a resident didn’t provide a phone number on the date of their first appointment or does not receive a call in the next three to four days, they are asked to call the EOHU at 613-933-1375 or 1 800 267-7120 for help rescheduling their appointment.

Emails to affected individuals have also been sent.