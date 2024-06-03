Cornwall police begins equipping officers with body cams

The Cornwall Police Service has started the first phase of a body-camera project, which will equip officers with cameras to record their interactions with the public.

Only a select number of officers will use them during the first phase of the project, which started last week, but will eventually be worn by all front-line officers.

"The use of body-worn cameras will provide greater transparency between police officers and the community," said Sgt. George Knezevic in a press release last week.

"Body-worn cameras will significantly enhance public trust and accountability by offering transparent and objective records of police interactions."

Cornwall police say court proceedings may be streamlined as a result, with quicker access to evidence. The city's police board originally approved the purchase of body-worn cameras on Jan. 19, 2023.

The body-worn cameras will also be used to provide a visual account of police interactions and "promote accountability and professionalism" within the police service, Cornwall police say.

The Ottawa Police Service does not currently equip its officers with body cameras, but has a pilot project launching later this year or in early 2025.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service have been wearing body cameras since 2020 and officers with the Brockville Police Service started wearing them two years ago.

