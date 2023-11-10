Cornwall, Ont. unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death

The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.

Friday's announcement comes less than a week after the sudden death of a 67-year-old homeless woman at an encampment in Pointe Maligne Park, which Mayor Justin Towndale said he takes "full responsibility" for.

The mayor added that he had wished a plan to house residents experiencing homelessness could have been put in place sooner.

The city has leased the former Parisien Manor on Second Street East and Marlborough Street for seven months as part of its new Winter Housing Plan, which will be formally announced in a press conference on Friday.

Several local agencies will be providing a wide range of services to residents, including addiction services, mental health supports, help with personal needs and permanent housing solutions. The facility will provide up to 20 single rooms with a bathroom and shower.

Residents that are currently on the By-Name List and are homeless will be prioritized.

"The establishment of our Winter Plan initiative at Parisien Manor represents months of behind-the-scenes work focused on the establishment of a safe and secure location for the most vulnerable in our community," the mayor said in a statement unveiling the plan.

"This facility will ensure that those who are in need will get the supports that they need and provide a transition to more permanent housing, including at our Massey Place location."

The city is asking that residents refrain from bringing donations to the site and are asking them to make donations to the United Way of SDG.

Council also approved the purchase of Massey Place, a former school site on Cumberland Street which is being retrofitted to provide supporting housing units, tiny homes and services for mental health addictions and support, which will continue after the lease expires.

Towndale made a poignant and lengthy statement on Monday, taking responsibility for the death of a 67-year-old homeless woman, who he identified as Diane Hebert.

"This sort of project is not an overnight fix and takes time to get off the ground. We did not comment on the Winter Plan because frankly, we couldn’t. Most of what is being worked on has to remain private until it is ready," Towndale wrote.

"You have every right to be angry and upset. I am too. The loss of a human being is not lost on me, and Ms. Hebert was a mother, a daughter, and a person. She deserved better. We failed her. I failed her. As the mayor, I take full responsibility for this tragic incident as it happened on my watch."

The city, who had been criticized for not advancing the plan sooner following Hebert's death, said they had been working to secure a housing location for several weeks.

"Once a location was secured, the city of Cornwall had to work with the owners to address several life safety and other building operation concern to prepare the building for residency," a statement read.

"To avoid false expectations and confusion, an official announcement was held until a lease agreement was signed. We have been advising encampment residencies of this opportunity."

A news conference will be held Friday at 2 p.m. with the mayor, city representatives and the United Way of SDG's executive director to speak on the intiative.