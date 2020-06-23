OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they have heard citizens' complaints over the noise of loud, aftermarket muffler mods on city streets.

This past weekend, the police service launched a blitz they're calling "Operation #Noisemaker", cracking down on the excessive noise caused by some cars and motorcycles with modified exhaust systems.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown against street racing that has been going on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as some drivers take advantage of empty streets.

Ottawa residents have spoken; and we're listening...those rockin'

aftermarket/modified exhaust systems and mufflers imposing obnoxious levels of noise upon our community have started receiving the attention they so desperately crave...in the form of HTA enforcement. #NoiseMaker pic.twitter.com/wXMHWql8JI — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) June 22, 2020

In a press release Tuesday, police said more than 300 tickets were handed out last weekend, with 55 of them for excessive noise or improper mufflers.

"We’ve heard from residents from every corner of the city and agree that the excessive and unnecessary noise generated by a small minority of car and motorcycle enthusiasts has gotten to the level that it is definitely having a negative impact on residents’ quality of life," said Sgt. Craig Roberts, Ottawa Police Traffic Case Manager, in a press release.

Police say the blitz against excessive vehicle noise will continue along with the enforcement against speeding and stunt driving.