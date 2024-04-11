Contraband items valued at $59,100 seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont..

It happened on Tuesday.

Tobacco, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories amounting to a value to of $59,000 were in the seized contraband package, CSC says.

This comes after the seizure of more than $114,000 worth of contraband items in the same facility over the Easter weekend. CSC says multiple packages containing tobacco, drugs and paraphernalia were seized by staff between March 28 and April 1.

CSC uses a number of tools, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search inmates, visitors and buildings to prevent illegal items from entering its institutions.

Collins Bay Institution is a multi-level security federal institution.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle