OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Contraband items valued at $59,100 seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

    Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg) Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
    Share

    Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says its staff members have seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont..

    It happened on Tuesday.

    Tobacco, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories amounting to a value to of $59,000 were in the seized contraband package, CSC says.

    This comes after the seizure of more than $114,000 worth of contraband items in the same facility over the Easter weekend. CSC says multiple packages containing tobacco, drugs and paraphernalia were seized by staff between March 28 and April 1.

    CSC uses a number of tools, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search inmates, visitors and buildings to prevent illegal items from entering its institutions.

    Collins Bay Institution is a multi-level security federal institution.

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News