Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a construction worker is in critical condition after falling two storeys from a home he was working on.

Paramedics were called to the home under construction near Cambrian Road and Greenbank Road at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The worker, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to the trauma centre.