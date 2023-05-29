Construction season in Ottawa begins with $800M in projects

It's officially construction season in Ottawa.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors held an event Monday morning to kick off the 2023 construction season, which will see $800 million spent on projects across Ottawa.

"These investments in our infrastructure come at a crucial time, supporting Ottawa’s rapid growth. Thank you to the residents for their continued patience and support during the bustling construction season that lies ahead," Sutcliffe said.

Major Construction Projects in Ottawa in 2023. (City of Ottawa/supplied)

Of the $800 million set to be spent on construction this year, $136 million will go toward road rehabilitation. A $245.9 million price tag is set for integrated road-water-sewer reconstruction projects, $47 million of which will be spent on the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, and Slater streets and Bronson Avenue. It will include the replacement of aging sewers and watermains, and allow for combined sewer separation, which the city says would reduce the potential for combined sewer overflows and basement flooding in the area.

"The work being done here at the reconstruction of Albert, Queen, Slater and Bronson is one of many projects across the city that will see the renewal of aging infrastructure combined with new finishing elements designed to offer increased safety, comfort and mobility for all users," said transportation committee chair Coun. Tim Tierney. "This extensive corridor in a busy part of our city is on track for completion in the fall of 2024."

Construction season will also include $34.4 million worth of projects on bridges, $61 million for buildings and parks, $7.7 million for sidewalks and pathways, and $15.7 million for culverts. This does not include projects such as Stage 2 LRT or the joint Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada facility Ādisōke.

According to the city of Ottawa's website, other projects planned this summer include road resurfacing along Hunt Club Road, Moodie Drive between Carling Avenue and Corkstown Road, Carling Avenue from March Road to Shirley's Bay Complex, and sections of Catherine Street, Gladstone Avenue, Island Park Drive and Preston Street.

There will also be construction to replace the Samuel Fisher Bridge, over the Middle Castor River along 9th Line Road.

Other projects that are ongoing include: