Community groups in Ottawa working hard to make sure no one feels left out at Christmastime

With less than 10 days to go before Christmas, community members are coming together to help support those who need it most.

The Kiwanis Club of Ottawa is partnering with the Caring and Sharing Exchange this year, supplying 500 turkeys along with gift cards to thousands of people across the capital.

The Kiwanis Club of Ottawa is helping to deliver hundreds of turkeys to families in need in the capital. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

"We know food costs have risen substantially and food security is a real problem in our community. We wanted to step up this year," says Ian Hendry, of the Kiwanis Club of Ottawa. "We are spending over $100,000, providing support for families and we run a number of other programs throughout the year."

It takes over 100 volunteers to reach out to families. Some have been doing it for years, giving up part of their weekend to deliver thousands of pounds of turkey and gift cards around the city.

"We get the list ahead of time who we are delivering to," said Melanie Adams. "We know where we are going a week in advance, we pick up the goods and we drive off and do our thing."

"It's a nice opportunity for us to giver back to those that are not as fortunate as we are," added Grant Wilson.

Some of the most vulnerable members in our community, seniors, find themselves isolated this time of year. The Good Companions Centre in Ottawa has been helping for almost seven decades. For many seniors, a visit from a community member is their Christmas.

"The need is as great this year as it's ever been," said executive director Monique Doolittle-Romas. "There are seniors who are not comfortable coming out or participating in programs so we are finding a way to reach out to them."

More than 300 seniors will receive gifts and support this year. Dozens of volunteers, hundreds of hours and almost $20,000 are needed to make it happen.

The Good Companions Centre has stuffed hundreds of gift bags for local seniors this Christmas. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

"To see those smiles and, for some, when you drop off the gift, someone will say, 'Oh, you are looking forward to Christmas?' when you get the response, 'This is my Christmas,' your visit it makes it all worthwhile," Doolittle-Romas said.