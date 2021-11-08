OTTAWA -- Ottawa's planning committee has approved a zoning amendment that could see three new warehouses built in the area of Conroy and Walkley roads, despite some opposition from community members.

The approved zoning change would create space for three 10,000-square metre, one-storey warehouses, with a total of 32 loading spaces. The City of Ottawa says the size restriction would limit the amount of truck traffic in the area.

But concerns about traffic were top of mind for public delegates who attended the meeting via Zoom to discuss the project. Martin Eley, the president of the South Keys Greenboro Community Association warned of "the injection a lot of large vehicles" into the area.

"This road is never going to get better, it's only going to get worse," he said. "The biggest concern in the community is clearly the increase in truck traffic."

A presentation by Murray Chown, the director of planning and development of the applicant Novatech, suggested the planned warehouses would generate 44 vehicle trips per hour in the morning and 46 in the afternoons. Novatech transportation engineer Jennifer Luong said they expected between five and eight truck trips during those peak hours.

Paul Norris, president of the Hunt Club Park Community Association also spoke to traffic concerns.

"The main route for truck traffic would be right down Hunt Club and Conroy, and that's our biggest concern," he said. "Having large warehouse facilities kilometres away from the major 417 route, when there are warehouse facilities closer to the 417, seems to me it's not an appropriate use."

Chown argued in his presentation that many surrounding properties already allow warehousing.

"We are not introducing a new use that isn't part of the fabric and list of permitted uses in the business park today," he said.

The bylaw amendment was approved by a vote of 7 to 3, with councillors Riley Brockington, Shawn Menard, and Jean Cloutier voting against the rezoning. The amendment will be considered by full city council on Nov. 24.