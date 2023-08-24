Committee approves new Bank Street bike and bus lanes

A new bike and bus lane will be coming to Bank Street in Ottawa.

The transportation committee approved plans to add bike lanes over Billings Bridge between Riverside Drive and Chesley Street and to create a reserved bus lane between Chesley Street and Aylmer Avenue for use in the afternoons.

Coun. Steve Desroches dissented on the report.

"The existing intersection of Bank Street and Riverside Drive westbound poses significant safety issues related to cycling. The Rideau River is a significant barrier to cycling connectivity and there are currently no cycling facilities on Bank Street across Billings Bridge," the report states.

The proposed project would add bike lanes on Bank Street across Billings Bridge as well as modifications to the intersections of Bank Street and Riverside Drive westbound and Bank Street and Riverdale Avenue.

The area of Bank and Riverside has been a trouble spot. The report prepared for committee says there were 70 reported collisions at Bank and Riverside between 2017 and 2021, five of which involved cyclists and three of which involved pedestrians.

"Four out of the five cyclist-involved collisions involved a 'right hook' between a driver southbound on Bank Street turning right onto Riverside Drive and a cyclist travelling southbound through the intersection," the report says.

The same kind of "right hook" conflict is blamed for a fatal collision in 2013 in which a 56-year-old woman cycling at that intersection was struck and killed by a cement truck.

"In addition to this documented safety issue, the existing conditions on Bank Street over Billings Bridge are uncomfortable for cyclists, who are expected to share the lane with motor vehicles. This discomfort is demonstrated by the high volume of people cycling on the sidewalk - about 50 per cent," staff say.

The proposed design for the changes staff are suggesting includes bike lanes in each direction on Billings Bridge, one through traffic lane in each direction between Riverside Drive and Chelsey Street, a southbound right turn only lane approaching Riverside Drive westbound, and a northbound through/right lane approaching Riverdale Avenue. It also includes protected intersection elements and cycling improvements at Riverdale Avenue and Riverside Drive westbound.

The group Parkways for People is happy to see the city to installing a bike lane on the Bank Street Bridge over the Rideau River, but called the proposal a "Band-Aid solution."

"Billings Bridge is a major corridor and will become more intensive. I'm trilled that we're getting this Band-Aid solution, but eventually we'll need to come to design something safer like a segregated portion," Linda Mathies said, adding a separate bridge for cyclists and pedestrians may be needed in the future.

Businesses in Old Ottawa South raised concerns about the loss of parking spots for the new bus lane.

"There is no municipal parking for us," Kerry Hodgins, representing businesses in the area, told the committee.

Statistics presented by Hodgins to the committee notes there are four buses per hour in that area of Bank Street, and says eliminating parking spots for a bus lane would only save 2 minutes of time.

The Old Ottawa South business community wants the city to scrap plans to eliminate parking spots.

The owner of Oat Couture Oatmeal Café says he supports the addition of bike lanes on Bank Street, but calls the new bus lane " more problematic."

"While the introduction of the bus lane promises to alleviate congestion and encourage public transportation usage, it's important to recognize the value of on-street parking for residents, local businesses and the overall urban landscape," Brian Montgomery told the committee.

Montgomery called on the city to look at "multifunctional parking" in the neighbourhood and changing parking options on side streets.

Staff say they will work through the detailed design plan over the winter, with construction beginning in 2024.

Bank Street Billings Bridge Cycling Facilities Plan (Ottawa.ca)

Due to the size of the bridge, fully separated bike lanes will not be possible, but staff will consider some measure of physical separation during the design process.

According to the results of public consultation, 82 per cent of respondents supported bike lanes on Billings Bridge.

Afternoon bus priority lane

The report also proposes a reserved bus lane on Bank Street northbound between Chelsey Street and Aylmer Avenue that would be in use during afternoon peak periods on weekdays.

"Just north of Billings Bridge, OC Transpo buses travel in mixed traffic, and experience significant delay and reliability issues northbound on Bank Street in the afternoon peak period," staff say.

The proposal before committee would see a section of Bank Street northbound be prioritized for buses between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cyclists will also be permitted to use it.

Preferred Solution Overview: Bus lanes (northbound) during afternoon peak from north of Riverdale Ave. to Aylmer Ave. Cyclists permitted to use bus lane. (Ottawa.ca)

Bank Street is a major transit corridor, with nearly 5,000 passengers taking buses on it daily, but during afternoon rush hours, travel times increase, staff say.

"During most times of the day, a typical northbound transit trip from Riverside Drive to Aylmer Avenue takes between three and four minutes; however, between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the average northbound travel time through the study area increases to between four and seven minutes per trip, representing a delay up to two to three minutes," the report says.

The delays are a result of lane configuration and on-street parking.

The proposal would permanently eliminate approximately 14 parking spaces on Bank Street south of Cameron Avenue, but it would also prohibit people from using another 41 spaces on the east side of Bank Street during the 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. reserved bus lane period.

In response to concerns from local businesses about losing parking spaces, staff said that about 40 per cent of spaces in that area are typically not in use between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. and that short-term 1-hour parking is permitted on side streets.

"If this project is approved, there are approximately 600 transit passengers in this corridor and whose journeys will improve significantly during the afternoon peak hour," staff note.

The original proposal would have restricted parking between 2 and 6:30 p.m., but staff shortened the window for the reserved bus lane to "strike a balance between improving transit and providing parking for businesses," a public engagement summary says.

If the proposed plans are approved, they will rise to full city council for a final vote on Sept. 13. Staff estimate additional costs of approximately $1.5 million related to the proposal.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle

