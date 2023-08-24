Committee approves new Bank Street bike and bus lanes
A new bike and bus lane will be coming to Bank Street in Ottawa.
The transportation committee approved plans to add bike lanes over Billings Bridge between Riverside Drive and Chesley Street and to create a reserved bus lane between Chesley Street and Aylmer Avenue for use in the afternoons.
Coun. Steve Desroches dissented on the report.
"The existing intersection of Bank Street and Riverside Drive westbound poses significant safety issues related to cycling. The Rideau River is a significant barrier to cycling connectivity and there are currently no cycling facilities on Bank Street across Billings Bridge," the report states.
The proposed project would add bike lanes on Bank Street across Billings Bridge as well as modifications to the intersections of Bank Street and Riverside Drive westbound and Bank Street and Riverdale Avenue.
- June 21 - Public Meeting Slides: Billings Bridge Active Transportation Improvements
- Engage Ottawa: Bank Street Cycling and Transit Improvements
The area of Bank and Riverside has been a trouble spot. The report prepared for committee says there were 70 reported collisions at Bank and Riverside between 2017 and 2021, five of which involved cyclists and three of which involved pedestrians.
"Four out of the five cyclist-involved collisions involved a 'right hook' between a driver southbound on Bank Street turning right onto Riverside Drive and a cyclist travelling southbound through the intersection," the report says.
The same kind of "right hook" conflict is blamed for a fatal collision in 2013 in which a 56-year-old woman cycling at that intersection was struck and killed by a cement truck.
"In addition to this documented safety issue, the existing conditions on Bank Street over Billings Bridge are uncomfortable for cyclists, who are expected to share the lane with motor vehicles. This discomfort is demonstrated by the high volume of people cycling on the sidewalk - about 50 per cent," staff say.
The proposed design for the changes staff are suggesting includes bike lanes in each direction on Billings Bridge, one through traffic lane in each direction between Riverside Drive and Chelsey Street, a southbound right turn only lane approaching Riverside Drive westbound, and a northbound through/right lane approaching Riverdale Avenue. It also includes protected intersection elements and cycling improvements at Riverdale Avenue and Riverside Drive westbound.
The group Parkways for People is happy to see the city to installing a bike lane on the Bank Street Bridge over the Rideau River, but called the proposal a "Band-Aid solution."
"Billings Bridge is a major corridor and will become more intensive. I'm trilled that we're getting this Band-Aid solution, but eventually we'll need to come to design something safer like a segregated portion," Linda Mathies said, adding a separate bridge for cyclists and pedestrians may be needed in the future.
Businesses in Old Ottawa South raised concerns about the loss of parking spots for the new bus lane.
"There is no municipal parking for us," Kerry Hodgins, representing businesses in the area, told the committee.
Statistics presented by Hodgins to the committee notes there are four buses per hour in that area of Bank Street, and says eliminating parking spots for a bus lane would only save 2 minutes of time.
The Old Ottawa South business community wants the city to scrap plans to eliminate parking spots.
The owner of Oat Couture Oatmeal Café says he supports the addition of bike lanes on Bank Street, but calls the new bus lane " more problematic."
"While the introduction of the bus lane promises to alleviate congestion and encourage public transportation usage, it's important to recognize the value of on-street parking for residents, local businesses and the overall urban landscape," Brian Montgomery told the committee.
Montgomery called on the city to look at "multifunctional parking" in the neighbourhood and changing parking options on side streets.
Staff say they will work through the detailed design plan over the winter, with construction beginning in 2024.
Bank Street Billings Bridge Cycling Facilities Plan (Ottawa.ca)
Due to the size of the bridge, fully separated bike lanes will not be possible, but staff will consider some measure of physical separation during the design process.
According to the results of public consultation, 82 per cent of respondents supported bike lanes on Billings Bridge.
Afternoon bus priority lane
The report also proposes a reserved bus lane on Bank Street northbound between Chelsey Street and Aylmer Avenue that would be in use during afternoon peak periods on weekdays.
"Just north of Billings Bridge, OC Transpo buses travel in mixed traffic, and experience significant delay and reliability issues northbound on Bank Street in the afternoon peak period," staff say.
The proposal before committee would see a section of Bank Street northbound be prioritized for buses between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cyclists will also be permitted to use it.
Preferred Solution Overview: Bus lanes (northbound) during afternoon peak from north of Riverdale Ave. to Aylmer Ave. Cyclists permitted to use bus lane. (Ottawa.ca)
Bank Street is a major transit corridor, with nearly 5,000 passengers taking buses on it daily, but during afternoon rush hours, travel times increase, staff say.
"During most times of the day, a typical northbound transit trip from Riverside Drive to Aylmer Avenue takes between three and four minutes; however, between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the average northbound travel time through the study area increases to between four and seven minutes per trip, representing a delay up to two to three minutes," the report says.
The delays are a result of lane configuration and on-street parking.
The proposal would permanently eliminate approximately 14 parking spaces on Bank Street south of Cameron Avenue, but it would also prohibit people from using another 41 spaces on the east side of Bank Street during the 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. reserved bus lane period.
In response to concerns from local businesses about losing parking spaces, staff said that about 40 per cent of spaces in that area are typically not in use between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. and that short-term 1-hour parking is permitted on side streets.
"If this project is approved, there are approximately 600 transit passengers in this corridor and whose journeys will improve significantly during the afternoon peak hour," staff note.
The original proposal would have restricted parking between 2 and 6:30 p.m., but staff shortened the window for the reserved bus lane to "strike a balance between improving transit and providing parking for businesses," a public engagement summary says.
If the proposed plans are approved, they will rise to full city council for a final vote on Sept. 13. Staff estimate additional costs of approximately $1.5 million related to the proposal.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
Bank Street Billings Bridge - Public Meeting Slides - June 21
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer president Rubiales for his conduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA opened a disciplinary case Thursday against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team's victory in the Women's World Cup final.
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Luxury apartment building on the brink of collapse after heavy rains in Chile
A luxury apartment building in Vina del Mar, Chile, is dangerously close to collapsing after heavy rains caused a massive landslide this week.
'Catastrophic loss': Huge colonies of emperor penguins saw no chicks survive last year as sea ice disappears
As rapidly warming global temperatures help push Antarctica's sea ice to unprecedented lows, it's threatening the very existence of one of the continent's most iconic species: emperor penguins.
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
ANALYSIS | Liberals believe time is on their side. Is it?
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder
The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a man’s death in Lunenburg County and have issued a provincewide warrant for his arrest.
-
Nova Scotia floods caused $170M in insured damages, estimate shows
Historic flooding in Nova Scotia last month caused more than $170 million in insured damages, an initial estimate from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. shows.
-
Officials confirm death at notorious Her Majesty's Penitentiary jail in Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Justice says an inmate had died at a notorious, Victorian-era jail for male prisoners in St. John's.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Line 3 will stay closed permanently after Scarborough RT derailment
Service will not resume on Scarborough's Line 3 following a derailment last month, officials confirm.
-
Alleged TTC subway pusher will argue she's not criminally responsible due to mental disorder if found guilty
The woman accused of pushing another woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station last year will argue she’s not criminally responsible for her actions if found guilty, citing a mental health disorder.
-
More than 3.3 tonnes of 'harmful drugs' found at Toronto Pearson airport in 2 months
More than 3.3 tonnes of illicit substances were found at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a two-month period this summer, border officials say.
Montreal
-
Pedestrian hit by car in east Montreal, severely injured
A 29-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August. From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
-
Wildfires: Quebec lifts ban on forest access
The ban on forest access to government lands has been completely lifted in Quebec. The Natural Resources and Forests Ministry also ended road closures in the Nord-du-Québec region at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Accused northern Ont. sex offender uses court tricks to avoid trial for years
A North Bay area man accused of sex crimes involving minors has manipulated the court system to avoid a trial since his arrest in September 2018.
-
3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
London
-
Fatal collision due to flooding from ‘unprecedented storms’
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, OPP say.
-
Charges laid after man found sleeping in running vehicle
A man is facing multiple charges after police received a tip about a possible impaired driver and found him sleeping in the front seat of his running vehicles.
-
Gardner blamed for gas leak on Thursday
Residents were asked to evacuate in the area of Brighton Street and Bruce Street but have since been allowed back home.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants displaced from Winnipeg apartment building now living in encampment
Some tenants displaced from a Sargent Avenue apartment building are now calling a riverbank encampment home after they had to scramble to find new housing.
-
Tentative agreement could bring end to Manitoba liquor strike: union
The union representing Manitoba Liquor Mart employees says it has reached a tentative agreement with its employer that could end the ongoing strike.
-
Winnipeg home goes up in flames for second time this month
A Winnipeg home went up in flames on Wednesday for the second time this month.
Kitchener
-
Investigators believe around 10 people witnessed Kitchener homicide
More than a week after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Kitchener restaurant, police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to search for a suspect.
-
Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge
A five-year-old and 43-year-old woman have been injured after a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener centralizing arts and entertainment facilities management
The City of Kitchener is hoping residents and visitors will soon be able to see more and varied performances across the area.
Calgary
-
Bar shooting sends Brooks, Alta., man to hospital
A man is in serious condition after he was shot early Thursday morning in Brooks, Alta.
-
Halloween in Calgary: 2 spooky events at WinSport this fall
Summer might not be over yet but tickets are already on sale for two different Halloween events at WinSport this fall.
-
Vandalism causes widespread Telus service outage in northwest Calgary
Telus is dealing with a widespread outage of internet, TV and phone landline service in northwest Calgary because of vandalism.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate 'deeply troubled' by new pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is launching a review of a new policy requiring students under 16 years old to seek parental consent before changing their pronouns or preferred first name in a school setting.
-
Saskatoon chief highlights need for funding to ensure proper drug rehabilitation
STC Chief Mark Arcand is pushing to improve care for those addicted to drugs at the wellness centre.
-
Youth charged with second degree murder after death in Pelican Narrows
A youth is facing a second degree murder charge after an altercation left a man dead in Pelican Narrows.
Edmonton
-
City Council votes in favour of Edmonton police funding formula
City Council has voted to approve a funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service.
-
Mercenary chief Prigozhin is presumed to have died in a plane crash seen as the Kremlin's revenge
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen Thursday as an assassination to avenge a mutiny that challenged President Vladimir Putin.
-
Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month
The family of a 26-year-old doctor in Japan who died by suicide last year after working more than 200 hours of overtime in a single month have pleaded for change in a nation long plagued by overwork culture.
Vancouver
-
Frustrated with wildfire response in the Shuswap area, locals organize a 'truth and freedom' convoy
Days after tensions started simmering in the Shuswap over wildfire fighting efforts, a convoy of locals attempted to seek answers at an area roadblock.
-
Heavy rain aids in tempering B.C. wildfires in Shuswap, Okanagan regions
Firefighters in British Columbia's southern Interior continue to battle a number of major blazes, having been aided by ample rainfall that fell Wednesday over the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
-
'Just a miracle': Unclear how Poomba the pig survived wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
Regina
-
Sask. man's compost pile creates tension with neighbours
One property owner near McLean, Sask. has accumulated a growing compost pile on his land, which has created tension with neighbours.
-
'About our young guys': U of R Rams host Manitoba in pre-season showdown
The University of Regina (U of R) Rams play host to the Manitoba Bisons Thursday night at Mosaic Stadium in pre-season action which will be an opportunity for players new and old to get in the game.
-
Sask. harvest remains ahead of 5 and 10 year averages
Harvest in Saskatchewan is now 21 per cent complete and is ahead of the 14 per cent five year average and 11 per cent 10 year average, according to the latest Saskatchewan crop report for Aug. 15 to 21.