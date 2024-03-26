Cocoa shortage raising the cost of Easter treats this year

With Easter just around the corner, Canadians are feeling the pinch as the cost of traditional holiday treats, particularly chocolate, continues to climb.

Since November, cocoa prices have reached record highs, escalating from $3,000 to $10,000 for a metric ton. The spike is attributed to production challenges in key cocoa-producing regions such as the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

"The prices are ridiculous. Totally ridiculous," said Peggy Blackwell, a recent shopper preparing for Easter, who expressed frustration at the soaring prices.

The price surge in chocolate products has been significant in recent months, causing concern for consumers like Blackwell.

"Look at the size of this. It was six bucks, and it's minuscule," she said.

Sylvain Charlebois, from the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, noted the impacts on consumer goods.

"Cadbury Mini Eggs are the same price as last year, but they're six grams less. They are smaller," Charlebois said.

As chocolate manufacturers grapple with rising costs, they are exploring various strategies to maintain profitability.

"You'll see some shrinkflation going on, so less for the same price or some skimpflation and they may decide to get rid of cocoa and put in an artificial flavor of some sort," Charlebois said.

A comparison between two major retailers, Loblaw and Walmart, found that prices for Easter essentials varied significantly.

Despite discounts offered by loyalty programs, such as PC Optimum at Loblaw, Walmart emerged as the more budget-friendly option.

For a chocolate bunny, a 5 kg ham and a bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs, the bill at Walmart was more than $14 cheaper than Loblaw for the same three items.

Nadia Petti, another shopper, emphasized the importance of finding deals and navigating the increased costs.

"You can always get a good deal," she said, highlighting the value of savvy shopping strategies like using flyers.

Despite the financial strain, many consumers view chocolate as an essential part of Easter celebrations, purchasing the treats regardless of price increases.

"You still have to do what you have to do, and you have to buy what you need. And that's pretty much it," said Petti.