Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Knowles died unexpectantly on December 28, 2019 due to heart failure. He is survived by his partner, Susan Calvert, children and grandchildren.

Ronnie was born in Ottawa on January 14, 1947 and attended school in the capital before travelling to the U.S. and enrolled at Louisiana State University. After college, he spent a lot of time between Mississippi and Ottawa among other places. His time in the south helped bring many popular and famous acts to the Rainbow Bistro, that he co-found in 1984 with business partner, Danny Sivyer. The Rainbow Bistro is known as Ottawa's legendary Home of the Blues located on Murray Street in the ByWard Market.

A Celebration of Life was held for Knowles last Saturday, January 4 in Cochrane, Alberta. Donations can be made to the Cochrane and Area Humane Society, www.cochranehumane.ca